Healing Happens Together

By making a gift to San Diego’s Ronald McDonald House, you help keep families close to their hospitalized child and give them the support they need during a medical crisis.

There are many ways you can make a difference to families in need.

Give Cash

Choose to make a one time gift or monthly donation. You may renew, change, or upgrade your giving at anytime. See our Giving Circles for specific giving levels. Please also consider planned giving, or making a special gift.

Donate Food, Household, and Personal Items

Many families arrive with only the clothes they’re wearing, due to their child’s health emergency. Take a look at our Wish Lists to see items you can give for our families and our House.

Donate Other Goods

Consider donating your vehicle. The funds from your donation will provide families with hot meals, warm beds and the ability to be just minutes away from their children. Learn more at One Car Helps or call 1-855-CARS-HELP.

Tax Saving Benefits

Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, Federal Tax ID: 95-3251490. Contributions are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law. Please consult with your legal or financial advisor.